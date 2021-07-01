SkyView
Vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-20 east

A vehicle fire on Interstate 20 East has backed up traffic, officials say.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 20 East has blocked all lanes, officials say.

The vehicle fire is located near Exit 58-US 1 and Columbia Airport-West Columbia.

Traffic is currently backed up to mile marker 52.5. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

