Vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-20 east

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 20 East has blocked all lanes, officials say.

The vehicle fire is located near Exit 58-US 1 and Columbia Airport-West Columbia.

Traffic is currently backed up to mile marker 52.5. Drivers should find an alternate route.

