TROPICS: Tropical Storm Elsa could impact the U.S next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking activity in the tropics.

Headlines:

Tropical Storm Elsa is better organized in the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is expected to maintain it’s tropical storm status this week.

The system could potentially impact the U.S. next week.

Weather Story:

Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning at 5 a.m.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the depression had sustained winds at 40 mph. It was moving west at 40 mph. The pressure was at 1006 mb.

The depression is located east of the Windward Islands in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The system is forecast to strengthen Friday with expected winds to be around 60mph.

We’ll need to watch this system closely, especially early next week.

Tropical Depression Five could impact parts of the U.S. as early Monday.

In fact, some of the forecast models bring in tropical moisture toward the southeast U.S. through the middle of next week. South Carolina could potentially see some impacts based on the current forecast models.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time, but we’re watching this system closely.

