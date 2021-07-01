SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Elsa could impact the U.S next week

By Dominic Brown and Adam Clark
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking activity in the tropics.

Headlines:

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is better organized in the Atlantic Ocean.
  • The storm is expected to maintain it’s tropical storm status this week.
  • The system could potentially impact the U.S. next week.
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Weather Story:

Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning at 5 a.m.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the depression had sustained winds at 40 mph. It was moving west at 40 mph. The pressure was at 1006 mb.

The depression is located east of the Windward Islands in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The system is forecast to strengthen Friday with expected winds to be around 60mph.

We’ll need to watch this system closely, especially early next week.

Tropical Depression Five could impact parts of the U.S. as early Monday.

In fact, some of the forecast models bring in tropical moisture toward the southeast U.S. through the middle of next week. South Carolina could potentially see some impacts based on the current forecast models.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time, but we’re watching this system closely.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
Unemployment benefits running out for thousand of South Carolinians
Unemployment benefits running out for thousands of South Carolinians

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain & storms in the Midlands
Dominic Brown's June 30th Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 30th Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/30/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 6/30/21
Dominic Brown's June 29th Forecast
Dominic Brown's June 29th Forecast