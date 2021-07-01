SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators have postponed the release of information in the case of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik’s kidnapping and murder.

Faye disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2020. Her body was found in a wooded area of her neighborhood four days later.

Her neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Taylor, was found dead the same day. Police said at the time that Taylor killed Faye, and that he was the only one involved in her death.

The motive remains unclear.

Cayce Department of Public Safety, which is the lead investigating agency of Faye’s death, said it would release evidence gathered in response to multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests Friday, July 2, 2021.

However, the agency said Thursday the release of information was delayed.

WIS will report the information as soon as it’s shared.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Columbia

Latest News

Gates open at 7 p.m. The movie is at 8:30 p.m. They’ll be showing “Independence Day.”
Irmo Independence Day event
This Saturday, the South Carolina Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra for Fireworks...
Fireworks with the South Carolina Philharmonic
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Man fatally shot sisters, father before setting Lenoir home on fire and killing self
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy