Photo shows S.C. police officer comforting woman during disturbance call


North Charleston Police shared a photo of one of its officers walking with a woman family members say had become confused after taking new medications.((North Charleston Police Department))
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department shared a photo of one of its officers trying to comfort a woman as they responded to a disturbance call.

Police say a family member told them their mother had been taking new medications and was acting confused.

Police made contact with the woman, whose name they did not release. Police say she was frustrated and did not want to return home.

“Officer Lyle Key walked her around the neighborhood for as long as she needed,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. “Officer Key goes above and beyond on every call.

Jacobs said Key walked with the woman until she calmed down and returned to the family home.

