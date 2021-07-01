One killed in Calhoun County officer involved shooting

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been shot and killed in Calhoun County as deputies served an arrest warrant, police say.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Wednesday at approximately 11:00 a.m., at 1488 Burke Rd., near St. Matthews.

Deputies say they met with a family member who reported that his father, John “Hayden” Inabinet III, had fired several rounds at him when he attempted to enter his property to retrieve some personal belongings.

Investigators say they learned from family members and other sources that Inabient had made several comments indicating that he was heavily armed and that he would not surrender to law enforcement and if anyone came on his property -- he would shoot them.

Additionally, he made threats about others in the area, investigators say.

While with family members of Inabinet, Sheriff Thomas Summers was able to make contact with Inabinet himself, whom the Sheriff has known for many years, and asked him to surrender peacefully.

Officials say Inabinet responded that he would not surrender and further stated that any deputy who came to arrest him, would be shot.

According to officials, after lengthy negotiations with Inabinet failed, deputies obtained an arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder.

After obtaining the warrant, Sheriff Summers was again able to make phone contact with Inabinet and again pleaded with him to surrender peacefully. Inabinet reportedly refused and indicated that anyone who approached him would be fired upon.

K-9 deputies were called to the scene and approached the residence where they saw Inabinet sitting on the front porch.

According to officials, Inabinet then pointed a semi-automatic pistol at deputies. At this point, one deputy fired at Inabinet fatally wounding him.

Deputies on scene rendered aid to Inabinet and he was transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A search of the residence revealed several rifles and hand guns positioned at numerous locations and in the crawl space of the residence.

“This is a very tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Thomas Summers. “We did our best to get Mr. Inabinet to surrender peacefully, but it is obvious based on our conversations and the findings at the scene, he had plans to commit violence.”

Summers added he was very proud of the professionalism exhibited by his deputies and said the deputy who fired his service weapon did so as a last resort to save himself and the other deputies present.

The deputy, a seasoned law enforcement officer with 20 years of experience, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol until the State Law Enforcement Division completes its investigation of the incident.

