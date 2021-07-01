Man wanted in connection with body found in freezer in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted in connection with the discovery of a body found in a freezer.

“We’re interested in speaking with this individual who may have information related to the case,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, we urge you to contact us.”

Kendall Tyron Dickson, 22, is wanted in connection with this case. Investigators believe he may have information about the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller.

In early January, Fuller’s body was discovered inside a chest freezer in a residence near Norway.

The home where the body was found was later burned to the ground.

RELATED STORY | SC house where body was discovered in freezer now burned to the ground

Dickson is described as a 5′11 black male that weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-534-3550.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.