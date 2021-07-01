SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Irmo Independence Day event

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Fourth of July, there will be fun, food, and fireworks in the town of Irmo. All for free!

Mayor Barry Walker joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to join his town’s celebration this July 4th weekend.

The Irmo Independence Day event is this Sunday at the Prisma Health Amphitheater inside Irmo Community Park at 7507 Eastview Drive.

Gates open at 7 p.m. The movie is at 8:30 p.m. They’ll be showing “Independence Day.”

Fireworks will follow.

The event is sponsored by Prisma Health and the Town of Irmo.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Columbia

Latest News

irmo 4th
VIDEO: Irmo Independence Day Celebration
fireworks with the phil
VIDEO: Fireworks with the Phil
This Saturday, the South Carolina Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra for Fireworks...
Fireworks with the South Carolina Philharmonic
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home