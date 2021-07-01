FIRST ALERT: Friday an Alert Day for heavy rain, storms; tracking sunshine for the holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms for Friday, then decent weather for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible (30%). It will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Friday is an Alert Day! A cold front will move into the Midlands, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy while you’re traveling for the holiday. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs will be in the 80s.

An early shower is possible Saturday (20% chance). Most areas will be dry under mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity is expected Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Our Fourth of July forecast is looking great. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity is expected, too. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Next week will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some showers and storms are possible by the middle to end of the week.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm could impact parts of the U.S. next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible this evening and tonight with rain chances around 30 to 40%.

Some patchy fog could develop overnight. It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and storms.

A cold front will move into the Midlands from the northwest Friday, giving way to scattered rain and storms.

Some storms could be strong, and some of the rain could be heavy as you’re traveling for the holiday weekend. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Rain chances are around 70%. Stay weather aware.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

On Saturday, while an early shower is possible, most areas will be dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

By Sunday, on the Fourth of July, our weather is looking pretty nice.

The cold front will be to our south, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

It will still be hot, though. Highs will be in the low 90s. Less humidity is expected that day, as well.

Next week, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll also be tracking rain chances by the middle of the week. Some of that moisture could potentially come from the tropics.

Tracking the Tropics:

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Elsa -- currently located well east of the Windward Islands.

The system will continue to move west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea as we move through the next several days. Let’s keep an eye on this system. It will likely gain a bit more strength through the weekend.

By next week, though, that storm could potentially impact the U.S. and maybe even South Carolina.

Some forecast models push Elsa toward Florida by Tuesday.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Alert Day Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (70%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Early Shower (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

4th of July: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Not As Humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs around 90.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

