FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain & storms in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A strong cold front brings heavy rain potential to the area Friday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20%).

· Friday is an Alert Day. A cold front brings a 70% chance of heavy rain and some storms too.

· We have a chance of some early showers Saturday (20%), but drier air comes in by the afternoon bringing sunny skies.

· Our 4th of July Forecast is dry. We’ll see sunny skies. Lower humidity is expected, too. Highs will be around 90.

· Next week will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Some showers and storms are possible by the middle of the week.

· We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic Ocean.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got a hot and humid day today with high temperatures in the low 90s and partly cloudy skies. The heat and humidity could lead to a few showers and storms, just a 20% chance as high pressure sits to our east funneling in moisture from the south.

A strong cold front and associated trough in the jet stream will move south and east. This forces up the warm moist air ahead of the front which brings a 70% chance of rain and storms. Some of the storms could contain heavy rain of around 1-3″ so we’ve issued an Alert Day for this very reason. It’s a high travel time, and the rain looks to be here around early to mid afternoon.

The cold front passes through and drier air filters in behind it Saturday. There’s a 20% chance of some showers in the morning and then we have mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. High temperatures are in the mid 80s. It will feel great with the lower humidity levels.

For the 4th expect warm temps and drier than average air. Highs reach to near 90 by the afternoon with sunny skies expected. High pressure to our north keeps us dry.

Monday is dry as well with low 90s for high temperatures and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday we start to see more humidity move into the region. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Five is now Tropical Storm Elsa.

At 5 a.m., Elsa had sustained winds at 40 mph. It was moving west at 24 mph. The pressure was at 1006 mb.

The storm is located well east of the Windward Islands. The system will continue to move west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea as we move through the next several days. Let’s keep an eye on this system. By next week the storm could potentially impact the U.S. and maybe even South Carolina.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Spotty AM Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of July: Sunny & Hot. Not As Humid. Highs near 90.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

