Fireworks with the South Carolina Philharmonic

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you love the Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, and the 1812 Overture, these timeless pieces will be heard this weekend at Segra Park as the South Carolina Philharmonic performs on the baseball diamond for the first time.

This Saturday, the South Carolina Philharmonic will perform as a full orchestra for Fireworks with the Phil.

Executive director Rhonda Hunsinger and concertmaster Mary Lee Taylor of the South Carolina Philharmonic joined WIS TV Midday Thursday.

The Fireworks with the Phil event at Segra Park in downtown Columbia is Saturday -- gates open at 7 p.m. The music begins at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks will follow.

Segra Park is located at 1640 Freed Drive in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are free and military members get a $2 discount.

For more information and tickets visit their website.

