SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.(SCDC)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A corrections officer has lost her job and faces criminal charges after authorities say she tried to smuggle pills into a jail.

Marcy Shaffer, 43, is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband and misconduct in office.

The Department of Corrections said Shaffer tried to smuggle pills into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution inside a Rice Krispies treat on July 1.

She was fired after her arrest.

An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg. That drug is commonly used to treat ADHD and is listed as a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officials said four pills were stuck into the treat, which had been taken out of its original packaging and put into a plastic bag. Shaffer had two other pills in her possession in a prescription bottle with her name on it, arrest warrants state.

WIS has requested a mugshot for Shaffer.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting

Latest News

Decota Brown, 21, will be 91 years old when his prison sentence is complete.
SC man sent to prison for shooting, killing grandmother when he was a teen
SC reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Thursday
Athletes are already announcing deals and saying they are interested in opportunities.
SC college athletes starting to cash in on name, image, and likeness
ce
VIDEO: SC college athletes starting to cash in on name, image, and likeness