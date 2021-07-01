SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
One dead in multi-vehicle collision in Lexington County

Latest News

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
After months at home, more people are seeking the outdoors. (Source: CNN)
National parks prepare for big crowds this summer
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site
This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of "The View" in New...
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July
On Wednesday, the Lenoir Police Department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired,...
Police: Four people found shot to death inside burning home after reported explosion in Lenoir