3 charged in Lexington County copper theft

L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren
L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren(LCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are in jail after deputies arrested them for copper theft in Lexington County, officials say.

According to deputies, Patrick Bradwell, 34, Gene Rutland, 38, and Lauren Warren, 33, were arrested Wednesday at an industrial site. All three are charged with grand larceny, injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, possession of tools capable of use in a crime, and criminal conspiracy.

“Deputies were posted at the old Gaston Copper facility when the three suspects entered the property and disabled security cameras,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “The deputies reported all three suspects started cutting copper cables from a train car parked at the site.”

According to Sheriff Koon, the damage to the train car will cost about $136,000 to repair.

“Two deputies arrested the three suspects while they were cutting the copper cables from the train,” said Koon. “They had almost $13,000 worth of copper loaded up and ready to haul away.”

Sheriff Koon says Warren was also charged with possession of meth.

