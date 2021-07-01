SkyView
15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting

(WBRC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles and one adult have been arrested for a shooting incident at an apartment complex on North Brickyard Road, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says.

Officials say deputies responded to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road in Columbia on June 15. It was found that an altercation occurred at the pool and continued into the parking lot.

Deputies say gun shots were fired at the victim who was not injured but a vehicle and building were struck by bullets.

During the investigation deputies say it was discovered that three juvenile brothers (aged 13, 15 and 17) were involved in the incident and had weapons. Deputies say all three were charged with possession of a firearm under 18 and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Officials say it is alleged that the 15-year-old was the shooter and he was additionally charged with attempted murder.

They were all booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center juvenile wing June 29.

Valerie McFadden, 23, was also charged in connection to the incident. She was charged June 29 with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was booked at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

