Woman killed during single vehicle crash in Kershaw County, officials say

Officials say the collision occurred on Buffalo Creek Road.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Kershaw County, officials say.

According to officials, 911 received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday of a single vehicle accident on Buffalo Creek Road in the Kershaw area.

Officials say the vehicle over turned and the driver, 47-year-old Rosie Lynn Perdue, was partially thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Kershaw County Coroner David West.

According to officials, a passenger was in the car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Coroner West says Perdue was not wearing a seat belt.

