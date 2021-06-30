Woman killed during single vehicle crash in Kershaw County, officials say

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is dead after a single vehicle crash in Kershaw County, officials say.

According to officials, 911 received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday of a single vehicle accident on Buffalo Creek Road in the Kershaw area.

Officials say the vehicle over turned and the driver, 47-year-old Rosie Lynn Perdue, was partially thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Kershaw County Coroner David West.

According to officials, a passenger was in the car at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Coroner West says Perdue was not wearing a seat belt.

