Two injured in Sumter bar shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were injured during a shooting at a bar in Sumter, officials say.

According to deputies, the shooting took place at a bar on Broad Street just after after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies say they received information that shots were fired outside of the bar following a physical altercation that took place inside the building.

According to deputies, the shooting subject(s) left the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Officials say one adult male sustained injuries to the head area and was released from an area hospital the same day. Another adult male sustained injuries to the body and was transported out of Sumter for medical treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

