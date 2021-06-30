SkyView
TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is getting better organized, could impact the U.S next week

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking activity in the tropics.

Headlines:

  • Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean.
  • The storm is expected to become a tropical storm Thursday as it heads toward the Caribbean Sea.
  • The system could potentially impact the U.S. next week.
  • The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List is Elsa.

Weather Story:

All eyes are on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five located well east of the Windward Islands in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The system is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday as it continues tracking to the west toward the Caribbean Sea.

We’ll need to watch this system closely, especially early next week.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five could impact parts of the U.S. as early Monday.

In fact, some of the forecast models bring in tropical moisture toward the southeast U.S. through the middle of next week.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast at this time, but we’re watching this system closely.

The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Storm List is Elsa.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

