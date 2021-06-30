SkyView
Suspect shot, killed by deputies in Calhoun County, SLED investigating

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun County.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were in the process of serving an arrest warrant when shots were fired during a confrontation with the suspect.

The suspect was shot and killed during the incident, according to reports.

No other injuries have been reported.

No other information about the case will be disclosed at this time.

This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. None of those involved the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

