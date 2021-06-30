SkyView
Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A police chase ended in a serious wreck that closed part of Highway 160 in Fort Mill Wednesday morning. At least one person was hurt in the crash, police say.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Highway 160 at Highway 21, closing the intersection. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police dispatch says three officers had a license plate reader hit for a possible robbery suspect around 3:50 a.m. Police chased the vehicle from uptown Charlotte to Highway 160 in Fort Mill, where the crash happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in custody. Three people were inside the vehicle.

Crews say major delays are expected and ask commuters to avoid the area if possible.

Police say a standard investigation is underway to make sure CMPD policies and procedures were followed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

