Police chase ends in serious crash in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A police chase ended in a serious wreck that closed part of Highway 160 in Fort Mill Wednesday morning. At least one person was hurt in the crash, police say.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Highway 160 at Highway 21, closing the intersection. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police dispatch says three officers had a license plate reader hit for a possible robbery suspect around 3:50 a.m. Police chased the vehicle from uptown Charlotte to Highway 160 in Fort Mill, where the crash happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in custody. Three people were inside the vehicle.

There has been a major accident at the intersection of 160 and 21. The intersection will be shut down during the investigation. Expect major delays in the area. Please avoid the area if possible. — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) June 30, 2021

Crews say major delays are expected and ask commuters to avoid the area if possible.

Breaking: This crash at the intersection of 160 and 21 in York County started in Charlotte around 3:50 A.M. CMPD dispatch told me officers tried to stop a robbery suspect at N. College St and 11th. pic.twitter.com/eHsPrKoDkY — Abby (@abbytheodros) June 30, 2021

Police say a standard investigation is underway to make sure CMPD policies and procedures were followed.

