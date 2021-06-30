SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Columbia

It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.
It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Columbia, officials confirmed Wednesday.

It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.

The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Latest News

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home
Suspect shot, killed by deputies in Calhoun County, SLED investigating
Patrick Prewitt (left) and Roosevelt Garway Jr. (right) are both suspects in the drive-by...
Arrest made in Lexington neighborhood drive-by shooting, 1 still on the run
Scott B. Suggs has served as Clerk of Court for 25 years.
Darlington Democrat switches to Republican Party