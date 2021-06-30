Person killed in motorcycle crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Columbia, officials confirmed Wednesday.

It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.

The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating, along with the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

This story will be updated.

