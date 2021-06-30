Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/WIS) - A venomous cobra is still on the loose in Raleigh.

Neighbors are waking up to another day of anxiety, as police continue trying to catch the zebra cobra. The venomous snake can spit multiple feet, making even a morning dog walk a scary task.

Overnight Tuesday, it was reportedly spotted again, but officials were not able to find or capture it.

The owner has posted photos of other snakes including a green mamba, another type of relatively rare venomous snake. He posted on Facebook that he was bit by his mamba and rushed to the emergency room in March.

In March, he took himself straight to UNC Rex Hospital after being bitten. He needed antivenin treatment, but the closest spot was 250 miles away at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia.

Zoo staff quickly packed a cooler with 10 vials of antivenin on ice and drove it to Lexington Medical Center. The antivenin was then flown to UNC Rex.

