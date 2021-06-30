One dead in multi-vehicle collision in Lexington County

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday in Lexington County.

According to officials, Andrew William Day, 20, of Gaston was driving east on Edmund Highway when another vehicle crossed the median and hit him head-on at approximately 8:40 p.m..

A passenger in Day’s vehicle and the driver of the other car were taken to a hospital with injuries, officials say.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.