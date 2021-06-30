SkyView
One dead in multi-vehicle collision in Lexington County

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday in Lexington County.

According to officials, Andrew William Day, 20, of Gaston was driving east on Edmund Highway when another vehicle crossed the median and hit him head-on at approximately 8:40 p.m..

A passenger in Day’s vehicle and the driver of the other car were taken to a hospital with injuries, officials say.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

