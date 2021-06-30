McMaster joins Republicans, opposes additional Supreme Court justices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster has joined 20 other Republican governors and petitioned to oppose President Biden’s attempts to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

McMaster and others have accused President Biden of ‘court-packing’ which the coalition describes as “increasing the number of Justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions.”

The group of governors represent 20 states including: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming.

They say that both Republican and Democrat legal scholars agree that court-packing will only breed perpetual court-packing.

This will result in seats added to the Supreme Court after each partisan shift until it has completely lost its independence and legitimacy, the governors say.

Proud to sign onto a letter alongside my fellow Republican governors urging @POTUS to withdraw his proposal to reform the courts. Adding more justices to the Supreme Court is unimaginable and we must ensure our highest court remains free of partisan power grabs. https://t.co/771yoExhp0 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 29, 2021

