SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

McMaster joins Republicans, opposes additional Supreme Court justices

By Riley Bean
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster has joined 20 other Republican governors and petitioned to oppose President Biden’s attempts to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

McMaster and others have accused President Biden of ‘court-packing’ which the coalition describes as “increasing the number of Justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions.”

The group of governors represent 20 states including: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming.

They say that both Republican and Democrat legal scholars agree that court-packing will only breed perpetual court-packing.

This will result in seats added to the Supreme Court after each partisan shift until it has completely lost its independence and legitimacy, the governors say.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings

Latest News

Shots were fired outside of the bar following a physical altercation that took place inside,...
Two injured in Sumter bar shooting
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
Gov. Greg Abbott and then-President Donald Trump greeted supporters at Dallas Love Field in...
Donald Trump visits Texas to tour “unfinished border wall” on U.S. Mexico border with Gov. Greg Abbott