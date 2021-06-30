Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of a business in Columbia.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at Sam’s Tobacco & Vape shop on 3132 Two Notch Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators are working to identify a shooter.
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
