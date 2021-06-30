SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside of a business in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at Sam’s Tobacco & Vape shop on 3132 Two Notch Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are working to identify a shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid Today & Thursday, then storms for part of the holiday weekend
Juwone D’Angelo Kelley Jay
Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter
The money will be used to settle a total of 81 lawsuits related to the deadly riot.
State agency approves $6 million for Lee Correctional riot settlement
Unemployment benefits running out for thousand of South Carolinians
Unemployment benefits running out for thousands of South Carolinians