SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Lee County animal rescue raided, two arrested for inhumane treatment of animals

Animal rescue raid and arrests
Animal rescue raid and arrests(SCDNR)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has arrested two women in connection with the inhumane treatment of animals.

Laura Ross and Nicole Lafaivre are facing several charges including illegal possession of white-tailed deer, inhumane treatment of animals, and illegal importation/possession of non-native wildlife species.

On June 29, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a property in Lee County.

Upon arrival, officers found several deer, more than 200 squirrels, and other animals being kept in crowded conditions inside a double-wide mobile home on the property. Armadillos and nutria, an invasive species native to South America, were also found on the property.

Officials say some of the small mammals were being kept in cages stacked in the living room of the mobile home while others were roaming freely.

Several wildlife agencies will be assisting SCDNR with securing safe accommodations for the animals who were confiscated from the property until they can be assessed for potential diseases or other health issues.

“Right now, our number one concern is the welfare of these animals,” SCDNR Deputy Director of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Emily Cope said. “It’s a very challenging situation to deal with, mainly because of the sheer number of animals that were being kept on this site, and the deplorable conditions that existed there. We are working with Animal Control to determine the best way to move forward on this, and the help we’ve gotten from local veterinarians has been invaluable.”

The Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine will assist SCDNR with testing some of the animals. Animals found to be disease-free may be released into the wild, although the disposition of each animal will have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

“SCDNR takes the inhumane treatment of animals very seriously,” said SCDNR Deputy Director for Law Enforcement, Col. Chisolm Frampton. “It’s heartbreaking when our officers encounter a situation like this, and we greatly appreciate the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and all of the other agencies and individuals involved yesterday. It’s important for us to be clear that this kind of treatment of wildlife will not be tolerated in South Carolina.”

Ross and LaFaivre were being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Latest News

The arrests happened over the weekend of June 25, 2021.
20 arrested in Lexington County operation targeting those with warrants
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain & storms in the Midlands
Malik Akbar, probation violation
LCSD arrests 20 people in one weekend
The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home