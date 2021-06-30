FIRST ALERT: Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain & storms in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms for part of your 4th of July holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking storms for part of your 4th of July holiday weekend.

As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers and storms are possible early this evening, but once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will dissipate. Rain chances are around 20%. Some patchy fog could develop overnight. It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will be another hot, humid day with highs in the low 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.

Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for heavy rain and storms.

A cold front approaches the Midlands from the northwest by Friday, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, and some of the rain could be heavy as you’re traveling for the holiday weekend. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Rain chances are around 70%. Stay weather aware. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

On Saturday, a few spotty showers and storms will be possible as the front moves through the area. Rain chances are around 20-30% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, on the 4th of July, our weather is looking pretty nice. The cold front will be to our south, giving way to mostly sunny skies. It will still be hot though. Highs will be in the low 90s. Less humidity is expected that day as well.

Next week, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll also be tracking rain chances by the middle of the week. Some of that moisture could potentially come from the tropics.

Tropics:

We’re tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Five located well east of the Windward Islands. The system will continue to move west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea as we move through the next several days. Let’s keep an eye on this system. It will likely become a tropical storm Thursday. By next week, though, that storm could potentially impact the U.S. and maybe even South Carolina.

The next name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List is Elsa.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.