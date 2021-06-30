First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid Today & Thursday, then storms for part of the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a chance of storms for the first half of the holiday weekend, then it looks much better for the 4th!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today and Thursday will be hot and humid with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· A cold front moves in Friday bringing a 50% chance of storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· A few more storms will stick around into Saturday (30% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Our 4th of July Forecast looks a little better. Lower humidity is expected, to inhibit storm development. Highs will be in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We are hot and humid today and Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s and a 20% chance of an afternoon storm or two. Expect partly cloudy skies as a large high pressure system around Bermuda continues to bring in southerly flow that allows for the heat and humidity.

wis (wis)

A cold front moves in from the northwest Friday. This increases clouds, and decreases the temperature down to the mid 80s. With the front moving in we have a 50% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s. Around a quarter inch to an inch of rain is possible.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

The front doesn’t look like it will stall over the area Saturday, so this reduces our chances of rain. Now it’s down to 30% and mainly for the morning. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis (wis)

Drier air is filtering in behind the front and that will make it feel much better for the 4th of July. Expect lows in the mid 60s and highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s. Skies are mostly sunny.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Monday stays dry with low 90s and the humidity returns with some shower and storm chances Tuesday-Friday of next week.

Tropics:

We’re watching two tropical waves in the tropical Atlantic that are showing some signs of development.

Invest 95-L is located east of the Windward Islands. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days as it generally moves to the west toward the Caribbean Sea.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Invest 97-L is located east of Invest 95-L in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. It’s moving westward.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

The next two names on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List are Elsa and Fred.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of July: Mostly Sunny. Not As Humid. Highs near 90.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.