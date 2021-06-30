SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Elephant statues stolen from 4-year-old boy with autism

By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A four-year-old Cape Girardeau boy with autism is having a hard time trying to understand why his elephant statues are gone.

Trevor Smith’s mom says he has been crying over the elephant statues since they were stolen over the weekend.

“I want my ellie,” said Trevor.

Four simple words from this sweet, little boy.

Trevor Smith loves his ellies, or his elephants.

But his mom, Jessica, said they came back from vacation last weekend to find Trevor’s six elephant statues missing from the family’s front yard.

“He’s just been mopping around these last few days,” she said.

Smith said Trevor is on the autism spectrum.

“It really hurt seeing him actually crying for his elephants and saying that his elephants love him, miss him, is crying and looking for him. That is really what broke our hearts,” she said.

Instead of reporting the theft to police, Jessica took to her Facebook page and asked for whoever took her son’s favorite statues to return them.

“He plays on them all the time. Usually it calms him down if he’s having a bad day. He just grabs one of his elephants, whether it be the one that I am holding here or one of the other ones that he’s got inside,” said Smith.

“In his eyes they’re more like his friends even though he has real friends. They’re like his favorite,” she said.

She said Trevor is having a tough time without them and hoped someone will do the right thing and bring them back.

“At this point, to get sleep, or rest whatever. Just to bring them back, no questions. Just so my little boy can be happy again and be his normal little self,” Smith said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Former Homeland Security official speaks about Murdaugh killings

Latest News

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
wis
First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid Today & Thursday, then storms for part of the holiday weekend
Missing 16-year-old Robeson County girl found safe, deputies say
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits troops at the southern U.S. border.
S.C. congressmen thank Gov. McMaster for sending National Guard troops to southern U.S. border