Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Robeson County girl last seen near high school

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Keirsten Locklear was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.

She was last seen in the area of Purnell Swett High School during school hours.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 910-671-3170.

