SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Deputies search for missing 16-year-old Robeson County girl last seen near high school

Keirsten Locklear
Keirsten Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Keirsten Locklear was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.

She was last seen in the area of Purnell Swett High School during school hours.

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair that is in a ponytail.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say

Latest News

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
wis
First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid Today & Thursday, then storms for part of the holiday weekend
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits troops at the southern U.S. border.
S.C. congressmen thank Gov. McMaster for sending National Guard troops to southern U.S. border