Darlington Democrat switches to Republican Party

Scott B. Suggs has served as Clerk of Court for 25 years.
Scott B. Suggs has served as Clerk of Court for 25 years.(Darlington County Offices)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Darlington County’s Clerk of Court Scott B. Suggs switched to the Republican Party on Wednesday.

Suggs has served as Clerk of Court for 25 years.

His wife, Angie L. Suggs, was recently elected as Darlington County Auditor as a Republican and was sworn in Wednesday afternoon by Governor Henry McMaster.

Suggs explained that his decision has been “a long time coming,” and elaborated on why he ultimately made the switch from the Democratic Party.

“This afternoon I formally made the announcement that I’m joining the Republican Party but I’ve been thinking about the decision for years.” said Suggs. “Democrats from decades ago, even just ten years ago, would be unrecognizable to their party today.“ I take my job very seriously, and, because of the outrageous policies of the national Democratic Party, I can no longer serve with a (D) behind my name. My commitment to Darlington County is as strong as it’s ever been, and I’m ready to keep working for the people who live here.”

“We’ve seen more and more folks switch to the Republican Party because the Democrat Party is moving further and faster to the left with each passing day,” said SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick. “It’s not surprising people are noticing that Republicans deliver results while Democrat policies come with a headache and a steep bill. We’re excited to welcome Scott to our Party, and look forward to working together to advance our conservative platform in Darlington County.”

