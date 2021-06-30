Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a buried body was found — and it wasn’t in a cemetery.
At 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive just north of Aiken after law enforcement received information about a body being buried on the property.
The body of a Black male was recovered and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, identity of the victim will be pending DNA testing, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Wednesday.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.
Although authorities haven’t said whether foul play is suspected in the discovery, it comes as a wave of homicides and other violent crimes sweeps the CSRA in the heat of summer — and Aiken County hasn’t been immune.
In one notable Aiken County case, deputies on Tuesday asked for the public’s help finding a missing man, 29-year-old Jhaz Allison, who was kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday from Smallridge Street in Aiken. Three suspects have been arrested and a car used in the abduction has been found, but Allison remains missing.
In other violent crimes in the past week in the CSRA:
- One person was taken to a hospital after being stabbed at a residence in the 3000 block of Longleaf Lane in Augusta sometime around 8:30 Tuesday night, deputies said.
- On Tuesday, Grovetown police found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds around 9 a.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Hazelnut Drive. The name of the victim and description of a suspect have not been released, with authorities still in the early stages of the investigation.
- Barnwell County deputies responded Monday night to the area of Ballpark Road, where they found a male in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound. The coroner was called to scene and the body of Eddie B. Mathis III, 22, of Barnwell, was taken to the morgue.
- In Augusta, 75-year-old Rosalynn Sapp was pronounced dead Monday after being found with an apparent stab wound to the torso in a home at 3275 Hillwood Lane. Her 20-year-old grandson Tory M. Sapp was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime.
- A shooting last Thursday in McCormick County left Samuel Isiah Morgan dead. Darren Fredrico Reid is charged with murder after the shooting after a fight in front of a house in the 900 block of Belfield Road. A candlelight vigil for Morgan was held Monday in McCormick, organized by Jack Logan of the Put Down the Guns now Young People organization.
