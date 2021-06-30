SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a buried body was found — and it wasn’t in a cemetery.

At 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive just north of Aiken after law enforcement received information about a body being buried on the property.

MORE | Robber strikes Augusta gas station. Do you recognize him?

The body of a Black male was recovered and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, identity of the victim will be pending DNA testing, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Wednesday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

Although authorities haven’t said whether foul play is suspected in the discovery, it comes as a wave of homicides and other violent crimes sweeps the CSRA in the heat of summer — and Aiken County hasn’t been immune.

In one notable Aiken County case, deputies on Tuesday asked for the public’s help finding a missing man, 29-year-old Jhaz Allison, who was kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday from Smallridge Street in Aiken. Three suspects have been arrested and a car used in the abduction has been found, but Allison remains missing.

In other violent crimes in the past week in the CSRA:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Ritter, 28, will never be released from prison.
Man convicted of killing 2 people during West Columbia robbery sentenced to life in prison
James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Latest News

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
One dead in multi-vehicle collision in Lexington County
Shots were fired outside of the bar following a physical altercation that took place inside,...
Two injured in Sumter bar shooting
Patrick Prewitt (left) and Roosevelt Garway Jr. (right) are both suspects in the drive-by...
Arrest made in Lexington neighborhood drive-by shooting, 1 still on the run
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
Officials say the collision occurred on Buffalo Creek Road.
Woman killed during single vehicle crash in Kershaw County, officials say