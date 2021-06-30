Buried body discovered in wooded area outside Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a buried body was found — and it wasn’t in a cemetery.

At 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive just north of Aiken after law enforcement received information about a body being buried on the property.

The body of a Black male was recovered and will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of death, identity of the victim will be pending DNA testing, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Wednesday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.

Although authorities haven’t said whether foul play is suspected in the discovery, it comes as a wave of homicides and other violent crimes sweeps the CSRA in the heat of summer — and Aiken County hasn’t been immune.

In one notable Aiken County case, deputies on Tuesday asked for the public’s help finding a missing man, 29-year-old Jhaz Allison, who was kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday from Smallridge Street in Aiken . Three suspects have been arrested and a car used in the abduction has been found, but Allison remains missing.

In other violent crimes in the past week in the CSRA:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.