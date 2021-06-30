Arrest made in Lexington neighborhood drive-by shooting, 1 still on the run

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in the middle of the day in a Lexington neighborhood.

The suspected gunman, however, is still on the run, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Coventry Lake Drive, which is in the Mallard Lakes subdivision off Sunset Boulevard.

Police say someone fired a gun at a house during a drive-by. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The victim who lives in the home told police he was in an ongoing fight on social media with another man.

Officers arrested Patrick Prewitt, 19, of Lexington, on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators believe Prewitt was driving the car during the shooting. He’s been charged with criminal conspiracy.

The man officers believe fired at the house, Roosevelt Garway Jr., is still on the run.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Garway on the charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone who knows where Garway is, or who has other information about the shooting, should contact Lexington Police Department Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or bpayton@lexsc.com .

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to CrimeStoppers in the following ways:

Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Go to midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

