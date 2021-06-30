20 arrested in Lexington County operation targeting those with warrants
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested 20 people in one weekend during an operation targeting suspects with arrest warrants.
This happened over the weekend of June 25, 2021.
Investigators said they gathered evidence ahead of the operation to find places that the suspects had frequented.
Multiple teams of deputies were set up to sweep the county. Many warrants were served at hotels and businesses, the sheriff said.
“This operation was all about getting accused criminals off the street,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies from different units within the department worked together to make our community safer and bring these people to justice.”
The following people were arrested during the operation:
- Malik Akbar, probation violation
- Devika Ellis Allen, failure to appear in court bench warrant
- Stephen Atkinson, meth possession
- Wayne Boron, probation violation
- Tameakeo Carnard, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Harlcart Carter, contempt of court
- Britany Cauthen, General Sessions Court bench warrant
- Donnell Goodwin, probation violation
- Michael Hardison, family court bench warrant
- Marcus Lawrence Harper, probation violation
- Matthew Lajoie, larceny
- James Liberty, family court bench warrant, charged with possession with intent to distribute meth
- Shaun Logan, failure to appear in court
- Matthew Loverin, harassment
- Kelin Martinez-Arellanes, failure to appear in court for forgery
- Joseph Rush, probation violation
- Raymond Stierwald, failure to appear in court for armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, assault by mob and criminal conspiracy
- Jay Terry, trespassing, assault, domestic violence, malicious injury to personal property
- David Westmoreland, failure to appear in court for burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and domestic violence
- Ray Wyatt, harassment and unlawful communication
