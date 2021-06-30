SkyView
10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane.
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A child has died after a house fire that occurred at a mobile home Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington County Fire officials responded to reports of a fire in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane. That’s off SC-6 near Fish Hatchery Road.

Officials say there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a 10-year-old died following the fire. The child’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

