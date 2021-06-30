10-year-old dies after fire at Lexington mobile home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A child has died after a house fire that occurred at a mobile home Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington County Fire officials responded to reports of a fire in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane. That’s off SC-6 near Fish Hatchery Road.

Officials say there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a 10-year-old died following the fire. The child’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.