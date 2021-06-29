Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on May 25.

Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay, 24, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Officials say Jay fatally shot 20-year-old Kalieah Green on the 4200 block of Hickory Road.

On June 29, Jay was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he awaits his first appearance hearing.

“This arrest is one that is bittersweet because Kalieah Green’s family is still grieving her loss,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “While I’m glad the shooting suspect is off the streets, I am disturbed at the amount of young lives that have been cut short because of this senseless act. We are still investigating to find out why this happened but I can say there is absolutely no legitimate reason for what happened.”

This investigation is into this incident is ongoing.

