SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old after mother left dead at hospital

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby after his mother was dropped off deceased at a hospital Sunday.

According to police, an unknown female was dropped off dead at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. She suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had a seven-month-old son who is missing.

The baby, Braylen Clark, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say he may be with his father, Barry Medlock. A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Medlock.

Braylen is is 27.2″ long and weighs 18 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Braylen or Medlock’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.
Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say
Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say
The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of Freedom Drive around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.
One killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Police say the venomous snake came from a nearby home.
Venomous cobra on the loose in NC neighborhood
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Danny move through Georgia, brings a few downpours to the Midlands
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say
LR5 board censures Ed White after his resignation, letter decrying their actions
LR5 board censures Ed White after his resignation, letter decrying their actions
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released