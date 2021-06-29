SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday - St. John Neumann students are on a cleanup mission

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Tuesday and you know that means! It’s my favorite time of the week to highlight those of you cleaning up our community.

This week’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday takes us to St. John Neumann Catholic School in northeast Richland County where Assistant Principal Victoria White is in the Children’s garden and outdoor space with students, ages eight to 15.  They’re known as the eco-friendly Eagles.

Assistant Principal White organized the trash cleanup that went from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.  The Green Steps initiative has multiple layers teaching young people so many valuable lessons in caring for the earth and their communities.

