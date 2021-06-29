SkyView
Sumter man arrested, accused of pointing gun at former romantic partner

Quincy Taquan Dubose
Quincy Taquan Dubose(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with several domestic violence incidents.

Quincy Taquan Dubose, 24, has been charged with 1st-degree harassment and 1st-degree domestic violence.

Officials say Dubose verbally threatened to shoot a man and woman at some point between May 13 and June 16.

He is also accused of pointing a firearm at a former romantic partner during a verbal altercation on June 23.

Dubose was taken into custody on June 24 and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

He was later released after meeting the conditions of his bond.

