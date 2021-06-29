State agency approves $6 million for Lee Correctional riot settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning the South Carolina State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) approved the spending of $6 million to settle lawsuits relating to the 2018 Lee Correctional riot.

The riot left seven inmates killed and 22 people injured. Twenty-nine people were indicted in December 2020.

The SC Department of Corrections requested the Authority to approve the spending of the money to settle a total of 81 lawsuits.

Director Bryan Stirling attended the meeting and said the details of where the $6 million will come from will be announced when the agreement is finalized.

He said the plaintiff parties, who negotiated jointly, will need to sign the agreement and then the court will need to approve it, as well.

Stirling said it’s unclear how much it would have cost the state for each lawsuit to play out in court.

“The attorneys’ fees alone for the state with depositions, discovery, trial prep, trial -- as a former defense attorney in a small firm, I know you spend a lot of hours preparing. With so many lawsuits in both state and federal court it would have been a lot of money, a lot. Millions, I would guess,” he said.

Stirling said the investigation into the riot is ongoing, and the department sent WIS a list of changes it’s implemented since the deadly riot:

Gov. Henry McMaster led the SFAA meeting and said the settlement is “good” after “a lot of work.”

“It’s a tragic situation,” he added. “Director Stirling and his staff have worked hard. We’re glad that we’ve reached this point.”

The Authority went into executive session to discuss the details of the settlement money, and approved it immediately upon the resumption of public session.

