SC man linked to Proud Boys sentenced to 28 months in prison

James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months on Tuesday.
James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months on Tuesday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man convicted of threatening a former federal prosecutor for her comments on the leader of the extremist group the Proud Boys will spend more than two years in federal prison.

James Giannakos, 47, of Gilbert, was sentenced to 28 months on Tuesday.

He was charged in February and in April pleaded guilty to making interstate threats.

Giannakos threatened the former prosecutor because she told media outlets that Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, gave the FBI information used to arrest 13 people.

Prosecutors also said they discovered evidence in Giannakos’ home that linked him to the January 6 riot at the Capitol, but he has not been charged in connection with it.

