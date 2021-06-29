SkyView
SC man arrested on domestic violence charge after barricading himself inside home, deputies say

Jeffery Ross Truesdale
Jeffery Ross Truesdale(Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested after barricading himself inside of his home when police responded to a domestic dispute, officials say.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, Jeffery Ross Truesdale, 55, was arrested and charged with domestic violence - high and aggravated in nature stemming from an incident that took place on June 18.

Deputies say they went to Truesdale’s home just before 5 p.m. and made contact with someone inside the home.

According to officials, Truesdale then barricaded himself inside the home and would not respond to deputies.

Officials say Fairfield County deputies and SLED officers made entry into the home just before 8 p.m. and took Truesdale into custody.

Truesdale was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

