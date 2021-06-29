SC man arrested on domestic violence charge after barricading himself inside home, deputies say

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A Winnsboro man has been arrested after barricading himself inside of his home when police responded to a domestic dispute, officials say.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, Jeffery Ross Truesdale, 55, was arrested and charged with domestic violence - high and aggravated in nature stemming from an incident that took place on June 18.

Deputies say they went to Truesdale’s home just before 5 p.m. and made contact with someone inside the home.

According to officials, Truesdale then barricaded himself inside the home and would not respond to deputies.

Officials say Fairfield County deputies and SLED officers made entry into the home just before 8 p.m. and took Truesdale into custody.

Truesdale was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.