S.C. firefighter dies in hit-and-run crash, man charged with felony DUI

Nathaniel Hunter Sipes
Nathaniel Hunter Sipes(Source: WYFF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A man has been charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Laurens County, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Friday on U.S. Highway 76 near Randall Drive.

Troopers said Robert Curry Richardson, 56, of Laurens is charged with felony DUI involving death and leaving the scene of a collision with death.

Robert Curry Richardson
Robert Curry Richardson(Source: WYFF)

Troopers said Richardson was entering U.S. Highway 76 from a private driveway when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the driver of the motorcycle as Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, of Clinton.

The coroner said Sipes died at a hospital on Sunday.

The coroner said Sipes was a part-time firefighter at the Clinton Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

