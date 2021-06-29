SkyView
S.C. congressmen thank Gov. McMaster for sending National Guard troops to southern U.S. border

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits troops at the southern U.S. border.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster visits troops at the southern U.S. border.(WRDW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster is getting praise from those in Washington for his help in combatting the crisis at the southern border.

Congressman Tom Rice and four other South Carolina U.S. representatives sent a letter to McMaster thanking him for the resources he is sending.

“We are writing to you today to thank you for being one of the first Governors to send resources – including over 300 National Guard troops – to border states and helping combat this national crisis,” the letter to McMaster states.

In the letter, the representatives state that encounters at the southern border have “soared from 23,237 in May 2020 to 180,034 in May 2021.”

The congressmen also applauded McMaster for issuing an executive order that prevents the federal government from placing undocumented, unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border in South Carolina foster care and group homes.

RELATED COVERAGE | McMaster issues order preventing minors at southern border from being placed in S.C.

“Immigrants, residents along the border, and American workers and families in every state are harmed by the influx of illegal aliens,” the letter states. “State and federal officials have a duty to respond, and you took the initiative when many governors did not.”

The letter also shows that officials in Texas and Arizona may be requesting law enforcement assistance from South Carolina as well.

McMaster visited the border in April and called it “a humanitarian crisis” and said “inaction is putting our national security at risk.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

