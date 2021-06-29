SkyView
MONEY MATTERS: Over 50 & Considering Divorce

How can you prepare for permanent separation?
By Leland Pinder
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to a Pew Research Center report published in 2017, the divorce rate among those 50 and older in the United States has roughly doubled since the 1990s.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says the group is the fastest-growing demographic getting a divorce over the last five to ten years.

With this unfortunate circumstance becoming more common among older adults, how is this age group affected financially? How can you prepare for permanent separation? What adjustments do you need to make once the divorce is final?

Bradley answers these questions and more in today’s Money Matters.

For more information on this and other ways to make your money matter, visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com

