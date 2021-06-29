SkyView
Man accused in Summerville machete attack captured following manhunt

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office say a man accused in a machete attack at a Summerville business has been captured following a manhunt on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened at the Dollar General store on 2916 W 5th North Street in Summerville. At 4:07 p.m., emergency operators received a call about a man with a hatchet threatening customers inside the store.

As deputies were responding, investigators said they received further information that stated a male subject had been cut by the suspect using a machete in the parking lot of the store.

“Dorchester County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment where he was still being treated at the time of this release,” DCSO officials said.

A report states 20 deputies from Patrol, Traffic, Detectives, K9 and the SET teams responded to the scene.

“The suspect had fled into a wooded area,” DCSO officials said. ”The deputies immediately began setting up a perimeter in the area which is just west of the Jedburg Road, Mallard Road, and Highway 78 intersection and a track was initiated by the K-9 Team.”

Authorities reported that at just about 5:20 p.m. K-9s flushed the suspect, and a deputy contacted the suspect at Milton’s Branch Road and Highway 78. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

