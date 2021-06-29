SkyView
Man accused of smuggling meth, other contraband into Columbia prison

The crime happened at the Camille Graham Correctional Institute back in April, officials said.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Spartanburg faces charges after corrections officers said he tried to smuggle contraband into a jail in Columbia.

Donald Page Jr., 45, was arrested June 22 on a warrant for conspiracy to introduce contraband into a prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Page conspired with an inmate at the Camille Graham Correctional Institute, a women’s prison in Columbia, back in April.

He’s accused of smuggling contraband into the jail including meth, suboxone strips and tobacco. The warrant states Page delivered those items to the inmate and was successful.

Page’s mugshot has been requested.

