SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Initial deal struck to end South Carolina prison riot suits

The riot raged for more than seven hours.
The riot raged for more than seven hours.
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prison officials say they’ve reached the initial approval phase of a $6 million settlement to resolve dozens of lawsuits the Department of Corrections is facing following a deadly prison riot that killed seven inmates.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Chrysti Shain told The Associated Press officials will appear in front of the State Fiscal Accountability Authority on Tuesday seeking permission to move forward to settle 81 cases related to the 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution.

The riot raged for more than seven hours. Most of the slain were stabbed or slashed; others appeared to have been beaten.

Officials have said the violence was the worst U.S. prison riot in 25 years.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
New information related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to be released
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Briargate Circle at the Economy Inn.
Man shot to death in parking lot of Columbia motel
Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr.
Shot fired at house in Lexington over social media argument, police say
Deputies responded to Columbia Place Mall around 6 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting.
Woman arrested for Columbia Place Mall shooting, deputies say
The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of Freedom Drive around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.
One killed in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Police say the venomous snake came from a nearby home.
Venomous cobra on the loose in NC neighborhood
Lorenzo Cardenas
Man charged after Marion Co. boy dies in dog mauling set to appear for bond hearing
Nathaniel Hunter Sipes
S.C. firefighter dies in hit-and-run crash, man charged with felony DUI
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Danny move through Georgia, brings a few downpours to the Midlands