First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid Wednesday & Thursday, then storms for part of the holiday weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms for part of your 4th of July holiday weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (20%). Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

· Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid. Each day will feature about a 20% chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· A cold front moves in Friday, giving way to scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

· A few more storms will stick around into Saturday (40% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Our 4th of July Forecast looks a little better. We’ll see a 20% chance of a shower. Lower humidity is expected, too. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

· Next week will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few showers are possible early this evening, but once we lose the heating of the day, the showers will dissipate. Rain chances are around 20%. Some fog will likely develop overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Get ready for some hot, humid weather Wednesday and Thursday before some changes arrive for your holiday weekend.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area. Isolated showers and storms are possible by afternoon. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be hot, reaching the low 90s.

Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A pop-up shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20%.

A cold front approaches the Midlands from the west by Friday, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be strong. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Rain chances are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

On Saturday, a few more showers and storms will be possible as the front moves through the area. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, on the 4th of July, with the front to our south, our weather will likely improve a bit. In fact, right now, rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Less humidity is expected that day as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Next week, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Early (20%). Low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of July: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

