FIRST ALERT: Remnants of Danny move through Georgia, brings a few downpours to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Tropical moisture from Danny will impact parts of our area today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Today is a First Alert day for the possibility of scattered heavy downpours.

Danny will continue to weaken as it moves inland, spreading bands of rain across South Carolina. A severe thunderstorm is not of the question.

Winds will be breezy with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph.

20-30% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Better chance of rain and thunder Friday and Saturday with a 50% shot.

First Alert Weather Story:

The remnants of Danny will continue to weaken as it moves over Georgia. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the low 90s. With the tropical moisture in place, we have a 40% chance of some heavy downpours. Winds will be breezy out of the east at 5-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. An alert day has been issued for heavier rain possible within the afternoon showers we’ll see.

Wednesday high pressure from the east starts to control our weather. Expect morning lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms.

The high pressure keeps funneling in moisture from the southwest and that increases our chances of rain and thunder Thursday afternoon to 30%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

A cold front approaches from the northwest Friday. There’s a 50% chance of rain and thunder as the front pushes up the warm moist air. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Saturday also has a 50% chance of rain and thunder as the front stalls over the Midlands. Highs are in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

The 4th of July has some rain in the morning then drier conditions for the afternoon. The chance of morning rain is around 40%. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Alert Day Today: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms Possible (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of July: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. AM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.

