Cincinnati Zoo to hold quiet hours Wednesday for guests with sensory needs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be noticeably quieter on June 30 during its Zoo Access for All Celebration.

To assist those with sensory sensitivities, excess noises will be silenced or turned down.

“Elephants will still trumpet, but you won’t hear announcements or music over the PA system,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said.

Noises required for safety, such as train crossing signals and vehicle in reverse sounds, will be heard at the usual volume during quiet hours.

“The Zoo is for everyone. Our goal is to be a place where both animals and people can thrive, no matter who they are, no matter what challenges – physical, economic, or social – they face,” said Maynard. “That’s what our Zoo Access for All program is all about.”

Since launching the program in 2017, the zoo has formed a Family Advisory Council (FAC) and added:

Adult changing tables

Sensory maps

Sensory-friendly restrooms

Visit planners and social narratives.

Skip the line passes

Financial assistance for schools through the Living Classroom Education Access Fund

Sensory bags filled with oral motor chewy tubes, fidgets, bubble makers, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, etc. (Available for check-out at the Welcome Center)

2 Calming rooms – 1 in Vine Street Village & 1 in Mai Thai’s Market

About 600 Zoo staff members and volunteers have received training through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s (CCHMC) Leadership Education in Neurodevelopmental and related Disabilities (LEND) program so they are prepared to welcome all guests.

This event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free with zoo admission.

